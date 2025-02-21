AP Inter Exam 2025: BIEAP Admit Cards Released At bie.ap.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

AP Inter Exam 2025: The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) Andhra Pradesh has released hall tickets for the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) March 2025. Schools can access and download the admit cards through their login. Additionally, students can download their AP Inter hall tickets from the official board website, bie.ap.gov.in, and the Government of Andhra Pradesh’s WhatsApp number. The practical exams for general courses took place from February 10 to February 20, 2025, in two shifts—morning (9 AM to 12 noon) and afternoon (2 PM to 5 PM), including Sundays. Practical exams for vocational courses were conducted from February 5 to February 20.

The AP Inter 1st year theory exams will begin on March 1, 2025, while the 2nd year exams will start on March 3. The 1st year exams will conclude on March 19, and the 2nd year exams will end on March 20, 2025.

AP Inter Exam 2025: Steps to download here

Visit the official website at bie.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, go to the ‘Notifications’ section.

Click on the link for ‘AP Inter 1st Year Hall Ticket 2025.’

Enter your registration number and date of birth to log in.

Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Review the details and download it.

Print a copy for future reference.

AP Inter Exam 2025: Past year trends

Last year, the AP Intermediate first-year exam results were announced on April 12 after the exams took place from March 1 to 19, 2024. To pass, students needed to score at least 35% in both theory and practical exams. Around 67% of students cleared the exams, an improvement from the 61% pass rate in 2023. In 2022, the pass percentage was 54%. Notably, in 2021, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all students were declared passed.

Students can also download their hall tickets through Mana Mithra, the Government of Andhra Pradesh’s WhatsApp service, by messaging 9552300009. They need to select the Education Services option and enter their previous hall ticket number, IPE March 2025 hall ticket number, or Aadhaar number along with their date of birth.