AP Inter Exam Date 2025: Manabadi 1st, 2nd Year Time Table To Be Released Soon At bieap.apcfss.in- Check Steps To Download Here

AP Inter Exam Date 2025: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will soon release the exam schedule for AP Inter 1st and 2nd year exams. Once available, students can download the complete timetable in PDF format from the official website i.e. bieap.apcfss.in. The AP Inter Time Table 2025 is expected to be announced in December. According to sources, the exams are likely to be conducted between March 1 and March 20, 2025. However, official confirmation regarding the dates and timings is still awaited. Students should stay tuned for the official release.

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP), has revised the Class 10 exam pattern for 2025. As per the changes, internal marks will no longer carry any weightage, and AP SSC board exams 2025 will be conducted for 100 marks each.

AP Inter Exam Date 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official website: bieap.apcfss.in.

Click on the link for "AP Intermediate 1st Year Exam Time Table 2024" or "Intermediate 2nd Year Exam Time Table 2024."

The timetable PDF will appear on the screen.

View and download the Manabadi AP Inter Exam Dates 2025 PDF.

The 1st language, 2nd language, 3rd language, Mathematics, General Science, and Social Studies each have one paper worth 100 marks. For General Science, Physical Science and Biological Science exams will be conducted on separate days, each lasting two hours. In the 1st language, the composite exam consists of two papers: Paper 1 (70 marks) and Paper 2 (30 marks). The AP SSC Model Paper 2025 has been released, and students can review the subject-wise exam pattern and marking scheme for AP 10th Board Exams 2025 on the official website: bse.ap.gov.in. Last year, 67% of students passed the AP Inter exams, while the pass percentage for AP 10th students was 86.69%.