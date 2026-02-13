AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 OUT: Here’s how to download the admit card and check other details on bie.ap.gov.in

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 OUT: The AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 has been officially released by the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP). Students who are appearing for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2026 can now download their 1st and 2nd year admit cards from the official website.

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) released the hall tickets for both first-year (Class 11) and second-year (Class 12) students on Thursday.

Students can download their admit cards by visiting the official website: bie.ap.gov.in.

The hall ticket is a compulsory document for appearing in the AP Intermediate Public Examinations 2026. Without it, students will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

How to Download AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026

Students can easily access their hall tickets online by entering the required details on the official portal.

To download the admit card, students need to provide:

Roll number

First-year hall ticket number (if applicable)

Aadhaar number or SSC hall ticket number

Date of birth or full name

Captcha code shown on the screen

After entering the correct details, students can download and print their hall ticket for future use.

AP Inter Exam Dates 2026

As per the official schedule:

First-Year (Class 11) Exams

Exam Dates: February 23 to March 24, 2026

Timings: 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

Exams will be conducted in a single shift across Andhra Pradesh.

Second-Year (Class 12) Exams

Exam Dates: February 24 to March 23, 2026

Timings: 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

Exams will also be held in a single shift across the state.

Students are advised to carefully check the subject-wise schedule mentioned on their hall ticket.

Important Details Mentioned on the Hall Ticket

The AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 includes important information such as:-

Student’s name and personal details

Roll number

Subject-wise exam dates

Exam centre details

Medium of study

Students must carefully verify all the details printed on the admit card.

What to Do If There Is an Error?

If students find any mistake or discrepancy in their hall ticket, they should immediately inform their school principal.

Necessary corrections will be made through the Regional Inspection Officer (RIO) or District Intermediate Education Officer (DIEO) before the exams begin. It is important to resolve any errors as early as possible.

Students should act promptly to download and verify their admit cards to avoid any last-minute stress. The hall ticket is not just an entry pass but an essential document containing all exam-related details. Stay updated through the official BIEAP website, follow exam guidelines carefully, and focus on your preparation. Wishing all AP Inter students the very best for their upcoming examinations stay calm, stay confident, and give your best.