AP Inter Result 2026: Is it expected to be released on April 11 at 11 AM? Check date, time, and how to download scorecard at manabadi.co.in

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is expected to announce the AP Inter Results 2026 soon. Students who appeared for the 1st and 2nd year exams are eagerly waiting for their results. As per reports, the results may be released around mid-April.

Here’s everything you need to know:-

AP Inter Result 2026 Date and Time (Expected)

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According to media reports, the AP Inter 1st Year and 2nd Year Results 2026 are likely to be announced on April 11 or April 12, 2026, at around 11:00 AM.

However, the board has not officially confirmed the exact date and time yet. The results will be announced through a press conference.

Where to Check AP Inter Result 2026

Once released, students can check their results on these official websites:

bieap.apcfss.in

resultsbie.ap.gov.in

manabadi.co.in

Students will need:

Hall ticket number (or roll number)

Date of birth

Details Available in Scorecard

After the results are declared, students can:

Check subject-wise marks

View overall marks

Download their marks memo for future use

Steps to Download AP Inter Result 2026

Follow these simple steps to check and download your result:

Visit any of the official websites mentioned above

Click on the link “AP Inter Results 2026”

Select either 1st Year or 2nd Year result

Enter your hall ticket number

Click on “Submit” or “Get Results”

Your marks memo will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout

Other Ways to Check Result

Students can also check their AP Inter Results 2026 through:

SMS

WhatsApp services (if provided by the board)

Previous Year Trend

Last year, the AP Inter Results 2025 were declared on April 11 or 12 at 11 AM.

Every year, around 9 lakh students appear for the AP Intermediate exams, making it one of the largest state board exams in India.

The AP Inter Result 2026 is expected to be released soon, most likely around April 11 or 12 at 11 AM. Students are advised to keep their login details ready and regularly check official websites for updates. Once the results are out, download your marks memo and keep it safe for future use.