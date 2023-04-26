AP Inter Results 2023: Manabadi AP Class 11th, 12th Result To Be Declared Soon, If Website Is Crashed - Here's How To Check Scorecard On Digilocker, SMS

AP Inter Results 2023: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) declared the AP Inter results 2023, April 26 for Class 11th and 12th board exams 2023. The AP Intermediate results 2023 for first, second year was declared at 5 pm. The Inter results 2023 AP is available on official websites -- results.apcfss.in and bie.ap.gov.in. Along with the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) March 2023 2nd year results, the board has also announced the first-year general and vocational programme results at 5 pm today. If the website for the AP result is crashed due to excessive traffic you can use several other ways to check your result.

AP Inter Results 2023: Check Result Via SMS

- Open your message typing box

- Now type APGEN (space) your Registration number

- Send it to 56263

- You will receive your AP Inter results via SMS.

AP Inter Results 2023: Steps To Check Scorecard Via Digilocker

Step 1: Candidates must visit digilocker.gov.in or download and open the DigiLocker app on their smartphone or laptop

Step 2: On the homepage, select the 'BIEAP' option.

Step 3: Now, click on the option 'class 10 or class 12 results' and select the year of the exam

Step 4: Enter your roll number

Step 5: Your AP Inter Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

AP Intermediate Results 2023: Details On The Scorecard

- Student’s Name

- Grade obtained

- Marks obtained in each subject

- Hall Ticket Number

- Qualifying status

- Grand Total

AP Inter Result 2023: Total Students Appeared For The Exams

This year a total of 10.03 lakh candidates appeared in AP Inter exam. Among the total students, 4.84 lakh appeared for AP Inter 1st Year exam while 5.19 lakh students wrote the AP Inter 2nd Year exam. The exams were conducted at a total of 1,489 exam centres across the state. In 2022, AP Board inter result 2nd year was released on June 22, 2022, and the overall pass percentage was 61%. As many as 4,64,756 students appeared for the AP Inter examinations in 2022.