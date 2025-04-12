AP Inter Results 2025: Manabadi 1st, 2nd Year Declared At resultsbie.ap.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here

Manabadi AP Inter Result 2025: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has officially announced the result for 1st and 2nd year today, i.e. 12th April, 2025, Saturday at 11 AM. All the students who have appeared for the IPE 1st and 2nd year examination can now check their results through the official websites- bie.ap.gov.in and resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

AP Inter Result 2025: Pass Percentage

This Year, In the general stream, the first-year pass percentage stood at 70 percent, with girls achieving a 75 percent success rate compared to boys at 66 percent. For the second year, the overall pass percentage is 83 percent, with 86 percent of girls passing and 80 percent of boys. In the vocational stream, first-year students recorded a 62 percent pass rate overall. The second-year vocational pass percentage was 77 percent.

AP Inter Result 2025: Here’s how to download

Step 1- Go to the official website of BIEAP: resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

Step 2- You will see the "AP Inter Result 2025” link on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3- A new page will appear where you need to enter your login credentials.

Step 4- Enter all the required details correctly, like your hall ticket number and submit it.

Step 5- After submission, your result will appear on the screen.

Step 6- Check your scores and download and print your result for future reference.

AP Inter Result 2025: Steps To Check Result Via WhatsApp

Students can now easily check their AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results 2025 through WhatsApp. To check the result, students need to send a “Hi” message to the Mana Mitra WhatsApp number- 9552300009. This convenient and student-friendly initiative aims to simplify the result-checking process, ensuring that students from the Andhra Pradesh board can view their scores quickly and without hassle.

If students have any discrepancies and wish to apply for the reverification and recounting of their copies can do it from 13th April, 2025 to 22nd April, 2025. All the students are advised to keep checking the official website for all important updates.