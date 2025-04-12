AP Inter Results 2025: Manabadi 1st, 2nd Year To Be Released At 11 AM At bie.ap.gov.in- Check How To Download Result Via DigiLocker, Other Details Here

Manabadi AP Inter Result 2025: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh will officially announce the result for 1st and 2nd year today, i.e. 12th April, 2025, Saturday at 11 AM. After releasing, All the students who have appeared for the IPE 1st and 2nd year examination can check their results from the official website, i.e. resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

This year, the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) conducted the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) in March. The first year examination began on March 1, 2025, and concluded on March 19, while the second-year exams were held from March 3 to March 20, 2025.

Manabadi AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2025: How To Check Results Via Digilocker?

Step 1: Download the DigiLocker app or visit the official website at digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: You will see a section of ‘Education’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: From the options available, choose your examination board.

Step 4: Select either AP Inter 1st Year Result 2025 or AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2025

Step 5- Enter all the required credentials correctly.

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen, check your scores.

Step 7- Download and print your AP Inter Result 2025 for the future reference.

Manabadi AP Inter Result 2025: Past year trends

The pass percentage for first-year general stream students stood at 67 percent, while second-year general stream students recorded a pass percentage of percent. A total of 4,61,273 students appeared for the AP Inter 1st Year exam, out of which 3,10,875 successfully passed. In the AP Inter 2nd Year exam, 4,26,096 students took part, and 3,29,528 of them cleared the exam, resulting in a 78 percent pass rate.