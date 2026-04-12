AP Inter Results 2026: Are the BIEP 1st year and 2nd year results releasing today? Check date and time

AP Inter Results 2026: The AP Intermediate Results 2026 for both 1st and 2nd year students are expected to be announced soon by the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP). Lakhs of students who appeared for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2026 are eagerly waiting for the official declaration, which will determine their academic progression into higher education. The official notification by the boards is still awaited.

In 2025, BIEAP Inter 1st 2nd Year Results were declared on April 12. Students are advised to stay tuned to this space for all the real-time updates related to the results.

Also check: AP Inter Result 2026 LIVE UPDATES

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AP Inter results 2026 date and time

While the exact AP Inter Results 2026 date and time have not been officially confirmed, AP Inter Results 2026 Manabad are likely to be released in April 2026, as per past trends and ongoing evaluation schedules. The board is expected to announce the results in a press conference, followed by immediate activation of online result links for students.

Where to Check AP Inter Results 2026

Once released, students will be able to access their results on the official websites of BIEAP. The AP Inter Results 2026 link - bie.ap.gov.in and resultsbie.ap.gov.in. Students will need their hall ticket number and other login details to view their marks memo. Due to high traffic on the result day, these websites may experience delays, so students are advised to remain patient.

After the declaration, students can download their provisional marks memo online. This document will include subject-wise marks, total score, and pass/fail status. The original certificates will later be distributed through respective colleges. Students who are not satisfied with their scores will also have the option to apply for revaluation or recounting as per board guidelines.

Students are advised to regularly check official announcements and avoid relying on unverified sources. Keeping hall ticket details ready will help ensure quick and hassle-free access to the AP Inter Results 2026 once they are released.