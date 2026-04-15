AP Inter Results 2026 declared: 77% pass in 1st year and 81% in 2nd year – Check full details here

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has officially announced the AP Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) 2026 results. Students of both 1st year (Class 11) and 2nd year (Class 12) can now check their results online through the official website. Along with the results, the overall pass percentage has also been released.

AP Inter Results 2026 Pass Percentage

Education Minister Nara Lokesh declared the AP Inter Results 2026 today.

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1st Year Pass Percentage: 77%

2nd Year Pass Percentage: 81%

Students who appeared for the exams can now download their marks memo online.

Where to Check AP Inter Results 2026

Students can check their results on the official websites:

resultsbie.ap.gov.in

bie.ap.gov.in

How to Download AP Inter Result 2026 Online

Follow these simple steps:

Visit the official website bieap.gov.in

Click on the “AP IPE Results 2026” link

Select First Year or Second Year

Enter the hall ticket number and date of birth

Click on submit

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and print the marks memo

What After AP Inter Results 2026?

Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for:

Recounting of marks

Re-verification of answer sheets

Supplementary exams (for failed subjects)

Exam Details

1st Year Exams: February 23 to March 24, 2026

2nd Year Exams: February 24 to March 23, 2026

Exams were conducted in a single shift from 9 AM to 12 PM across Andhra Pradesh

The AP Inter Results 2026 have brought important updates for students across the state, with a strong pass percentage this year. Students can now easily access their scorecards online and plan their next academic steps. Those who wish to improve their marks still have options like recounting and supplementary exams.