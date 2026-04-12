AP Inter Results 2026: How to check your score online at bie.ap.gov.in

AP Inter Result 2026: The AP Intermediate Results 2026 for 1st and 2nd year students will be released by the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) today April 11, 2026 at 11 AM. Students who appeared for the exams can check their results online through official and alternative platforms once the results are declared.

Official Websites to Check AP Inter Results

Students can access their results through the official BIEAP websites:

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bie.ap.gov.in

resultsbie.ap.gov.in

Due to heavy traffic on result day, these websites may slow down temporarily. Students are advised to remain patient and try again if the page does not load immediately.

Step-by-Step Guide to Check AP Inter Results 2026

Follow these simple steps to access your result:

Visit any of the official result websites.

Click on the link for “AP Inter 1st Year Result 2026” or “AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2026.”

Enter your hall ticket number and other required details.

Click on the submit button.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download or take a printout of the marks memo for future reference.

Alternative Ways to Check Results

If the official websites are not responding, students can also check their results through third-party portals like Manabadi. In some cases, results may also be accessible via SMS services, depending on availability.

Details Mentioned on the Marks Memo

The online marks memo will include key details such as:

Student’s name

Hall ticket number

Subject-wise marks

Total marks obtained

Grade and result status (pass/fail)

Students should carefully verify all the details mentioned on the scorecard.

The online marks memo is provisional and should be kept safely until the original marksheet is issued by the board. In case of any discrepancy, students must report it immediately to their school authorities or contact BIEAP for correction.