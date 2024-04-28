Advertisement
NewsEducation
AP SUPPLEMENTARY EXAM SYLLABUS

Andhra Pradesh Board Announes AP 10th Class Supplementary Exams 2024 Dates, What We Know So Far

Students aspiring to enhance their grades in the recently announced 10th-grade results can opt for supplementary exams. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Apr 28, 2024, 02:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Andhra Pradesh Board Announes AP 10th Class Supplementary Exams 2024 Dates, What We Know So Far

Didn't score good marks in 10th class? Fret not, students who wish to improve their grades in the recently revealed 10th class results can take supplementary tests, according to the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP). 

The results of the AP SSC 10th class 2024 exam were announced on 22 April. Supplement test dates were also announced by the commissioner. Candidates who did not pass and wish to take these supplemental exams must remember to pay the examination cost by the deadlines. The fee submission period, excluding late fees, runs from April 23 to April 30, 2024. May 1–May 23, 2024 are the deadlines for those who choose to submit after paying a late charge of Rs. 50/-.

2024 Timetable for AP Supplementary Examinations for 10th Class: 

Without having to visit their school, individual students can get their results and memorandum from "www.results.bse.ap.gov.in".
 

10th Grade AP SSC: Things To Remember 

Here are a few points to be pondered upon: 

  •     85.669% is the overall pass rate.
  •     Additional Exams Period: May 24, 2024 – June 3, 2024
  •     Payment of the application fee will begin on April 23, 2024.
  •     Only online applications accepted (via schools)
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Imran Khan-Pak Army 'Secret Deal' ?
DNA Video
DNA: CBI recovers arms, ammunition in Sandeshkhali
DNA Video
DNA: Will India Run on Sharia?
DNA Video
DNA: SC Rejects Pleas Seeking 100% VVPAT-EVM Verification
DNA Video
DNA: WhatsApp threatens to leave India
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of Patna fire incident
DNA Video
DNA: Video of rally from Lal Chowk
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China scared of 6 year old child?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Gandhi family 'tax free'?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Did RBI Ban Kotak Mahindra Bank?