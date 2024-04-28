Andhra Pradesh Board Announes AP 10th Class Supplementary Exams 2024 Dates, What We Know So Far

Didn't score good marks in 10th class? Fret not, students who wish to improve their grades in the recently revealed 10th class results can take supplementary tests, according to the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP).

The results of the AP SSC 10th class 2024 exam were announced on 22 April. Supplement test dates were also announced by the commissioner. Candidates who did not pass and wish to take these supplemental exams must remember to pay the examination cost by the deadlines. The fee submission period, excluding late fees, runs from April 23 to April 30, 2024. May 1–May 23, 2024 are the deadlines for those who choose to submit after paying a late charge of Rs. 50/-.

2024 Timetable for AP Supplementary Examinations for 10th Class:

Without having to visit their school, individual students can get their results and memorandum from "www.results.bse.ap.gov.in".



10th Grade AP SSC: Things To Remember

Here are a few points to be pondered upon: