AP Inter Supplementary Exam Time Table 2024 Now Declared, Check Dates Here - Direct Link

New Delhi: The AP Inter Supplementary Exam Time Table 2024 was released on Thursday by the Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP), Andhra Pradesh. The comprehensive exam schedule for students scheduled to appear in the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations in May 2024 may be found on the official website, bieap.apcfss.in.

The AP Inter 1st and 2nd year supplemental exams 2024 are slated to take place from May 24 to June 1, 2024, according to the schedule.

There will be two sessions for the 2024 AP supply exams: a morning session and an afternoon session. In 2024, the AP Inter 1st year supplemental exams are scheduled to take place between 9 AM and 12 PM, and the AP Inter 2nd year supplementary exams are scheduled to take place between 02:30 PM and 05:30 PM.

AP Inter Supplementary Exam Time Table 2024

Please take note that the dates mentioned above also apply to exams for intermediate vocational courses. On the official website, a separate Vocational Courses Time Table has been released, though.

Applicants may arrive at the testing location thirty minutes before the exam begins, at 8:30 AM or 2:00 PM. Fifteen minutes before to the start of the exam, they are to take their designated seats in the Examination Hall. After 9:00 AM or 2:30 PM, no applicant will be allowed to access the exam center.

On April 12, the AP Inter results 2024 were made public on results.apcfss.in, the board's official website. The pass rate for second-year students was 78%, whereas Class 11 students scored a pass percentage of 67%. Notably, the AP Inter 2nd year result 2024 saw a 6% point improvement compared to the previous year.