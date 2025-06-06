AP Inter Supply Result 2025: 1st, 2nd Year Result To Be OUT Soon At bie.ap.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

AP Inter Supply Result 2025: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is expected to announce the AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2025 results soon. Once released, students who appeared for the advanced supplementary exams can access their results on the official website — bie.ap.gov.in. To check the result, candidates will likely need to enter their IPASE May 2025 roll number along with their date of birth or name. The IPASE May 2025 theory exams were held from May 12 to May 20 in two shifts: the first session ran from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and the second session from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Meanwhile, practical exams were conducted from May 28 to June 1, 2025, at district headquarters only. Earlier, the results of the AP Inter regular exams were declared on April 12, 2025. The first-year exams took place from March 1 to 19, while the second-year exams were held from March 3 to 20, 2025.

In the AP Inter 1st year exams, 50,314 students from the general category appeared, out of which 23,799 cleared the exam, resulting in a pass percentage of 47%. For the 2nd year, 39,783 general category students took the exam, and 27,276 passed, registering a pass rate of 69%.

AP Inter Supply Result 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official website – bie.ap.gov.in. On the homepage, find and click on the link for the AP Inter Advanced Supplementary Results. Enter the required login credentials and submit. Your result will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future reference.

