AP Inter Supply Result 2025 To Be OUT Today At bie.ap.gov.in- Steps To Check Marks Via WhatsApp, Website Here

AP Inter Supply Result 2025: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is expected to announce the AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2025 results today, i.e 7th June, 2025 at 11 AM, Once released, All the students who appeared for the advanced supplementary exams can access their results on the official website, i.e. bie.ap.gov.in.

To check the result, candidates will have to enter their roll number along with their date of birth. The IPASE May 2025 theory exams were held from May 12 to May 20 in two shifts: the first shift was from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and the second shift was from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Meanwhile, practical exams were conducted from May 28 to June 1, 2025, at district headquarters only.

AP Inter Supply Result 2025: Steps to Download Here

Step 1: Go to the official website- bie.ap.gov.in.

Step 2- You will see the link of AP Inter Advanced Supplementary Results on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required login credentials of yours correctly and submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your AP Inter Supplementary exam result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check your scores and download the page.

Step 7: Print out your scorecard for future reference.

AP Inter Supply Result 2025: Steps to Download Via WhatsApp

Step 1: Open the WhatsApp application on your phone.

Step 2: Save this number in your mobile phone- 9552300009.

Step 3: Send ‘Hi’ on this number.

Step 4: Your result will be shared on WhatsApp.

Step 5: Check the scores and save it for the future.

In the AP Inter 1st year exams, 50,314 students from the general category appeared, out of which 23,799 cleared the exam, resulting in a pass percentage of 47%. For the 2nd year, 39,783 general category students took the exam, and 27,276 passed, registering a pass rate of 69%. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all important updates.