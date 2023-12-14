AP Intermediate Timetable 2024: 1st, 2nd Year Exam Datesheet RELEASED At bie.ap.gov.in- Steps To Download Here

AP Intermediate Timetable 2024: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, has released the timetable for the AP Inter 2024 exams. Students who will be taking the AP Inter 1st and 2nd-year exams can view the timetable on the official board website. The AP Intermediate exams are scheduled to take place from March 1 to 15, 2024. Additionally, the practical exams will be held from February 5 to 20, 2024. It's important to note that the exams will be conducted in two shifts.

AP Intermediate Timetable 2024: Steps to download here

Go to the official website of the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh.

Look for the link that says "IPE March 2024 timetable" and click on it.

The date sheet in PDF format will appear on the screen.

Download the AP Inter timetable for your future reference.

The first shift will be from 9 am to 12 noon, and the second shift will be from 2 pm to 5 pm. Students can check the subject-wise AP Intermediate timetable 2024 on the official website.