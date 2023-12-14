trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2698972
AP INTERMEDIATE TIMETABLE 2024

AP Intermediate Timetable 2024: 1st, 2nd Year Exam Datesheet RELEASED At bie.ap.gov.in- Steps To Download Here

AP Intermediate Timetable 2024: The timetable for the AP Intermediate Exam date sheet is now released on the official website. From March 1 to 15, 2024, inter-board exams will be held in two shifts.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 14, 2023, 06:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
AP Intermediate Timetable 2024: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, has released the timetable for the AP Inter 2024 exams. Students who will be taking the AP Inter 1st and 2nd-year exams can view the timetable on the official board website. The AP Intermediate exams are scheduled to take place from March 1 to 15, 2024. Additionally, the practical exams will be held from February 5 to 20, 2024. It's important to note that the exams will be conducted in two shifts. 

AP Intermediate Timetable 2024: Steps to download here

  • Go to the official website of the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh.
  • Look for the link that says "IPE March 2024 timetable" and click on it.
  • The date sheet in PDF format will appear on the screen.
  • Download the AP Inter timetable for your future reference.

AP Intermediate Timetable 2024; direct link here

The first shift will be from 9 am to 12 noon, and the second shift will be from 2 pm to 5 pm. Students can check the subject-wise AP Intermediate timetable 2024 on the official website.

