AP LAWCET 2023 Hall Ticket Out On cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Admit Card Here

AP LAWCET 2023: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE released the AP LAWCET 2023 Hall ticket today, May 15, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the Law Common Entrance Test, LAWCET AP, will be able to download their hall tickets from today onwards from the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. As per the schedule, the AP LAWCET hall tickets have been released today, May 15, 2023. The direct link for the same has been shared below for candidates.

AP LAWCET 2023: Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket

To prevent any unforeseen circumstances at the last minute, applicants are urged to carefully review all of the information on the admit card. Don't forget to bring it with you to the exam room as well, since entry is not permitted without it under any circumstances.

AP LAWCET 2023 Hall ticket: Here's How To Download Admit Card

- Visit the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

- On the homepage, click on the link for AP LAWCET

- A new page will open, click for the link to Download Hall ticket

- Enter your registration number or mobile number

- Your AP LAWCET 2023 Hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

- Download and take a printout for future references

AP LAWCET 2023: Exam Date

AP LAWCET 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on May 20, 2023. The Exam for LAWCET and PGLCET will be held together. AP LAWCET and AP PGLCET will be conducted in a single shift from 3 PM to 4:30 PM. The hall tickets for the same will be made available today.