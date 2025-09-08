AP LAWCET 2025 Counselling Registration Begins At lawcet-sche.aptonline.in- Check Direct Link To Apply
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the counselling registration process for the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) 2025 today at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in/LAWCE. Scroll down to check more details.
