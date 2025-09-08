AP LAWCET 2025 Counselling Registration Begins At lawcet-sche.aptonline.in- Check Direct Link To Apply

AP LAWCET 2025 Counselling Registration: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the counselling registration process for the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) 2025 today, i.e. 8th September, 2025. All the candidates who are interested in participating for the counselling can now register themselves from the official website, i.e. lawcet-sche.aptonline.in/LAWCE.

