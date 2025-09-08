Advertisement
AP LAWCET 2025 COUNSELLING

AP LAWCET 2025 Counselling Registration Begins At lawcet-sche.aptonline.in- Check Direct Link To Apply

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the counselling registration process for the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) 2025 today at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in/LAWCE. Scroll down to check more details.

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Sep 08, 2025, 05:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
AP LAWCET 2025 Counselling

AP LAWCET 2025 Counselling Registration: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the counselling registration process for the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) 2025 today, i.e. 8th September, 2025. All the candidates who are interested in participating for the counselling can now register themselves from the official website, i.e. lawcet-sche.aptonline.in/LAWCE. 

