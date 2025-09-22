AP LAWCET 2025 Seat Allotment Result Postponed, Check New Date Here

AP LAWCET 2025 Seat Allotment Result: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has officially postponed the declaration of the AP LAWCET 2025 seat allotment result. The seat allotment result was scheduled for 22nd September, 2025 but now it will be released on 25th September, 2025.

Once released, all the candidates who have participated in the seat allotment process will be able to check their result through the official website, i.e. lawcet-sche.aptonline.in. Additionally, according to the official revised schedule. Candidates will now have to complete the physical reporting to the allotted college on 25th to 26th September, 2025. And classwork will begin from 25th September, 2025.

AP LAWCET 2025 Seat Allotment Result: Steps To Check the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of AP LAWCET 2025 seat allotment result on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details correctly, then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your allotment result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check all the details, then download and print your allotment letter for future reference

AP LAWCET 2025 Seat Allotment Result: What After the Result?

Candidates allotted seats in a college must submit their original certificates for physical verification. The principal of the respective college is responsible for confirming each candidate’s eligibility for admission. Admission is confirmed only if the candidate meets the Bar Council of India’s eligibility criteria. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.