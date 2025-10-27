Advertisement
AP LAWCET COUNSELLING 2025

AP LAWCET Counselling 2025: Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Releasing Today At lawcet-sche.aptonline.in- Check Steps To Download Here

AP LAWCET Counselling 2025: The AP LAWCET 2025 Round 1 seat allotment results have been prepared based on the preferences submitted by candidates during the web options entry process, details below.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Oct 27, 2025, 09:48 AM IST|Source: Bureau
AP LAWCET Counselling 2025: Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Releasing Today At lawcet-sche.aptonline.in- Check Steps To Download HereFile Photo

AP LAWCET Counselling 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will announce the Round 1 seat allotment results for the AP Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) 2025 today, October 25. Candidates who took part in the first phase of counselling can check their seat allotment results on the official website — lawcet-sche.aptonline.in. The Round 1 allotment has been prepared based on the web options submitted by candidates. Those allotted seats in this round must report to their respective colleges between October 27 and 29 to complete the admission process.

According to the official statement, being allotted a seat through the counselling process does not automatically confirm admission. Candidates must also fulfil the eligibility criteria set by the Bar Council of India (BCI) and comply with its periodically updated guidelines.

AP LAWCET Counselling 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official AP LAWCET website — lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Step 2: Locate and click on the ‘LAWCET Allocation Result’ section on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your AP LAWCET hall ticket number and password, then click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 4: Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates who do not secure a seat in the first round will have another opportunity to participate in the second round of counselling. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is expected to release the detailed schedule for AP LAWCET 2025 Phase 2 counselling soon. During the reporting process, students must present the required certificates and documents, including academic records, category certificates (if applicable), and valid government-issued ID proof.

Admission to the three-year and five-year LL.B. programmes, as well as LL.M./M.L. postgraduate law courses, will be granted only to candidates who have qualified in the AP LAWCET examination. These programmes are offered by state universities, constituent colleges, and affiliated institutions across Andhra Pradesh.

