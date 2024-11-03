AP LAWCET Counselling Seat Allotment Result 2024 Released At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

AP LAWCET Counselling 2024: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the seat allocation results for AP Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) 2024 counselling. Candidates who applied for LLB admissions can now download the seat allotment list from the official APSCHE website at lawcetsche.aptonline.in. This exam is conducted for admission into LLB programmes offered by various universities and colleges across Andhra Pradesh. The AP LAWCET exam took place on June 9 from 2:30 pm to 4:00 pm, with candidates answering 120 questions. Each correct answer awarded 1 mark, with no penalty for incorrect answers.

Students who have been allotted a seat must report to their assigned institutes between November 4 and November 7. The allocation list will display the candidates' names and ranks. During this period, students are required to pay the applicable tuition fees and submit original certificates for verification. Candidates who choose not to accept their assigned seat will need to participate in the next round of counselling. Seat allotments are determined based on the candidates' entrance exam scores and their submitted web options.

AP LAWCET Counselling 2024: Here’s how to download

Visit the official AP LAWCET website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link to view the seat allotment list.

The seat allotment list will be displayed on the screen.

Review the list and download it.

Make sure to print a copy for future reference.

During the seat allocation process, candidates will have three options: Freeze, Float, and Slide. Selecting the Freeze option means the candidate is satisfied with the allotted seat and intends to accept it. The Float option allows the candidate to accept the current seat while staying eligible for better seat options in subsequent counselling rounds. If an improved seat becomes available, they may be upgraded. The Slide option, similar to Float, is for candidates who want to keep their current seat but wish to be considered for a different course at the same university. If a preferred seat in another course at the same college opens up, they may be moved to that course.