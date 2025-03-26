AP LAWCET Registration Begins At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

AP LAWCET Registration 2025The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the application process for the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) 2025 on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The last date to register for AP LAWCET 2025 is April 27, 2025. The entrance exam will take place on June 5, 2025, for admissions into 3-year and 5-year LLB courses, as well as 2-year LLM programs for the 2025-2026 academic session.

AP LAWCET Registration 2025: Eligibility

Applicants for LLB courses must hold an undergraduate degree from a recognized university with a minimum aggregate of 45% marks. The required percentage is 42% for backward caste candidates and 40% for those belonging to SC and ST categories.

AP LAWCET Registration 2025: Steps to apply here

Go to the official APSCHE website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Locate and click on the AP LAWCET 2025 application link.

Enter the required details in the application form.

Upload the necessary documents, such as your photograph and signature.

Complete the payment of the application fee according to your category.

Submit the form and print a copy for future reference.

AP LAWCET 2025 will be conducted exclusively in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on June 5, 2025, featuring 120 questions in total, with a test duration of 90 minutes and a maximum score of 120 marks.

• Part A: 30 questions (30 marks) on General Knowledge and Mental Ability

• Part B: 30 questions (30 marks) on Current Affairs

• Part C: 60 questions (60 marks) on Aptitude for the Study of Law

The application fee for AP LAWCET 2025 varies by category. General category candidates need to pay Rs 900, while those from the BC category are required to pay Rs 850. SC and ST category applicants have to pay Rs 800.