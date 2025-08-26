AP NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released At drntr.uhsap.in- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

AP NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: The NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) has officially released the result for the first phase of seat allotment of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 counselling. The counselling is being conducted for the students to take admission into the courses like Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) courses. All the candidates who have participated in the counselling can now check their result through the official website, i.e. drntr.uhsap.in.

According to the Andhra Pradesh NEET UG counselling 2025 schedule, candidates can access their provisional allotment orders by logging in with their credentials and completing the university fee payment of Rs. 10,600. Candidates must note that those who have been allotted the college will have to physically report their by 29th August, 2025 till 4 PM.

Also Read: ICSI CS December Exam 2025: Registration Begins Today For Professional, Executive Courses At icsi.edu- Check Steps To Apply Here

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

AP NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website, i.e. drntr.uhsap.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘MBBS 2025 Phase- 1 College Wise Allotments’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A college wise list will appear on your screen in PDF format.

Step 4: Check all the details and download the PDF future reference.

Also Read: SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025: Registration Ends Today For 6589 Posts At sbi.co.in- Check Selection Process, Steps To Apply Here

AP NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Documents Required

For AP NEET UG 2025 counselling, students must carry a set of essential documents at the time of reporting. These include the original allotment order, a printed copy of the online application, the provisional verification form, and the NEET UG 2025 scorecard. Candidates are also required to present their SSC or equivalent certificate as proof of date of birth, along with the marks memo of the qualifying examination (Intermediate or equivalent), and the Transfer Certificate (TC) from their Intermediate institution. A study certificate from Class 6 to Intermediate is mandatory. Additionally, candidates need to provide a permanent caste certificate or integrated community certificate, and if applicable, a minority certificate issued by the relevant department. They must also submit their parent’s income certificate issued by the MRO or a copy of the white ration card, as well as an income and asset certificate for the year 2023–24 for those applying under the EWS category. Applicants belonging to special categories such as PH, NCC, CAP, Sports, or Anglo-Indian must produce the relevant certificates. Lastly, students who migrated from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh should provide a local status certificate. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.