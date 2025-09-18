AP OAMDC 2025: Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Released At oamdc.ucanapply.com- Steps To Download Here

AP OAMDC 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the phase 1 seat allotment result for the Andhra Pradesh Online Admission Module for Degree Colleges (AP OAMDC) 2025. Candidates can check their allotment status on the official website, oamdc.ucanapply.com, by logging in with their registration ID and password.

Students allotted a seat must report to their designated colleges within the given timeline, carrying the required documents for admission confirmation. The result includes key details such as the candidate’s name, application number, rank, selected courses, allotted college, admission fee, and other information. Those not wishing to accept the seat can withdraw and participate in subsequent rounds of counselling.

AP OAMDC 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official website at oamdc.ucanapply.com.

On the homepage, click the link for AP OAMDC Seat Allotment Result 2025.

A new page will be displayed.

Enter your login credentials and submit.

The AP OAMDC 2025 seat allotment result will be shown on the screen.

Download and print the allotment order for future reference.

AP OAMDC 2025: Documents required for admission

Applicants must carry the following documents while reporting to the allotted college:

Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets Transfer certificate Residence certificate Category certificate (if applicable) Passport-size photographs Fee payment receipt

“The highest priority is given to preferences frozen from among the colleges visited, in the order of last college receiving first priority followed by the college which is second last visited, i.e., last becomes first and first becomes the last. The options exercised directly on the OAMDC portal will be of the lowest priority," states the official notice.