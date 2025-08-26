AP OAMDC Counselling 2025: Phase 1 Registration Ends Today At oamdc.ucanapply.com- Check Steps To Apply Here

AP OAMDC Counselling 2025: The application process for the AP OAMDC Round 1 Counselling 2025 will end today, August 26, 2025, by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education. Qualified students who have not yet completed their application forms for online admissions into multi-disciplinary colleges should do so on the official website, oamdc.ucanapply.com, before the registration deadline.

AP OAMDC Counselling 2025: Important dates

As per the official timeline, the Special Category Verification will be finished by August 26, 2025. Candidates can submit their web options until August 28, 2025, and make modifications until August 29, 2025. Seat allotment results will be released on August 31, 2025, and classes will commence from September 1, 2025.

AP OAMDC Counselling 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Students who have passed Class 12 from the Andhra Pradesh board or any other recognized board can apply for the web-based counselling process. Through OAMDC Counselling 2025, admissions will be offered to undergraduate courses in arts, science, commerce, social sciences, management, computer applications, and social work across state universities and colleges for the academic year 2025-26.

AP OAMDC Counselling 2025: Here's how to register

Step 1: Go to the official OAMDC website at oamdc.ucanapply.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the "New Registration" link.

Step 3: Enter the necessary details and submit to complete the registration.

Step 4: Fill in the application form, upload the required documents, pay the fee, and submit the form.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and keep a printed copy for future use.

AP OAMDC Counselling 2025: Documents required

Marks memo of Intermediate or its equivalent

Date of Birth proof (SSC certificate or equivalent)

Transfer Certificate (TC)

Study Certificates from Class 6 to Intermediate

EWS Certificate (if applicable)

Residence Certificate of the candidate for the past 7 years

Andhra Pradesh Residence Certificate of either parent

Integrated Community Certificate (for BC, SC, ST candidates)

Parents’ Income Certificate

Local Status Certificate (if applicable)

General category candidates need to pay Rs 400, Backward Class candidates ₹300, and SC/ST candidates Rs 200. The fee can be paid online through credit card, debit card, UPI, or net banking using the “Pay Processing Fee” link on the official website.