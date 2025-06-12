AP PGECET 2025 Answer Key Released, Result To Be Out On June 25 At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Check Details Here

AP PGECET 2025 Provisional Answer Key: Andhra University, Visakhapatnam has officially released the provisional answer for Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) 2025 key on 11th June, 2025, Wednesday. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the answer key through the official website, i.e. cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The candidates will have to enter their registration number and hall ticket number to access the provisional answer key. The AP PGECET is a computer-based test (CBT) examination that took place from 6th June, 2025 to 8th June, 2025 across 18 centres across the state. The final answer key will be released on 24th June, 2025 and the result will be declared on the 25th June, 2025.

AP PGECET 2025 Answer Key: Steps To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: You will see the link of ‘AP PGECET 2025 Answer Key’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened to login.

Step 4: Enter the required details of yours like registration number, hall ticket number or anything that is required and then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your AP PGECET answer key will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check the answers and download it for future use.

AP PGECET 2025: Marking Scheme

The exam consists of 120 questions, each question is of 1 mark so for every correct answer one mark is added and there is no negative marking for incorrect responses and no marks will be added or deducted for unattempted questions. Candidates must note that this is a provisional mark sheet and if anyone is not satisfied with the answer key, they can raise their objection within the given deadline. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.