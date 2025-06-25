AP PGECET Result 2025 OUT At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here

AP PGECET Result 2025: Andhra Pradesh, Visakhapatnam has officially announced the result for Andhra Pradesh Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can now check their result through the official website, i.e. cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Candidates will have to enter their login credentials to access the result. This year a total of 14,231 candidates registered for the exam. The exam was conducted in 13 disciplines which are related to engineering and pharmacy. Out of total candidates registered, 11,244 candidates successfully qualified the exam which includes 5,753 female candidates and 5,491 male candidates who passed the exam. The overall pass percentage stands at 93.55 per cent.

AP PGECET Result 2025: Steps to Check the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: You will see the link of ‘Download Rank card’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth correctly and then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your AP PGECET result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check your result and download the page.

Step 7: Print out your rank card for future reference.

Now after the result declaration, Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will announce the schedule for counseling and seat allotment process soon. The exam is conducted for students to take admission into courses like M.Tech, M.Pharmacy and Pharma D across the various institutions in Andhra Pradesh. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.