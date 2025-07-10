AP POLYCET 2025: Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Releasing Today At polycet.ap.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

AP POLYCET 2025: The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh, is set to release the AP POLYCET 2025 seat allotment results today, July 10, 2025. Candidates who have participated in the counselling process can visit the official website — polycet.ap.gov.in — to check their seat allotment status. To access the allotment result, candidates will need to log in using their login ID, hall ticket number, password, and date of birth. The seat allotment result will show the name of the allotted college and course based on the candidate’s rank, preferences, and seat availability.

Once the seat is allotted, candidates must confirm their admission by paying the required fee and reporting to the allotted college within the given time frame. Those who are not satisfied with their allotment can wait for further rounds of counselling. It is important to keep checking the official website for updates and instructions regarding the next steps in the admission process.

“Candidates claiming minority or special reservation categories must submit relevant documents during counselling. Priority and merit within special reservation categories are governed by relevant GOs and guidelines," as per the official notice.

The AP POLYCET seat allotment is based on several factors, including the candidate's rank, chosen preferences, and seat availability. Once the allotment letters are issued, candidates are required to complete the self-reporting process at their assigned colleges.

AP POLYCET 2025: Steps to check here

Step 1: Visit the official website at appolycet.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link labeled “College-wise Allotment Details.”

Step 3: Enter your hall ticket number and password in the required fields to log in.

Step 4: After submitting the details, your personal dashboard will open. From here, access and download your AP POLYCET 2025 seat allotment order.

Step 5: Save and print a copy of the allotment letter for future reference.

Step 6: Go through the instructions mentioned in the allotment order carefully. Complete the online self-reporting process as per the given guidelines, and report to the allotted college within the scheduled timeline.

Candidates who are allotted a seat in the merit list must report to their assigned colleges between July 10 and July 14, 2025. Academic sessions are set to commence from July 10, 2025.

For government and aided polytechnic institutions, the annual tuition fee is Rs 4,700. In contrast, private unaided polytechnics and second-shift engineering colleges charge Rs 25,000 per year. Eligible students may receive a tuition fee reimbursement according to the guidelines issued by the Government of Andhra Pradesh from time to time.