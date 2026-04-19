AP POLYCET 2026: Admit card out at polycetap.ap.gov.in, exam on April 25

AP POLYCET 2026: The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Andhra Pradesh has released the admit cards for the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) 2026. Registered candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website — polycetap.ap.gov.in.

AP Polycet Hall ticket released, Download link active

The AP POLYCET 2026 hall ticket was released on April 18, 2026, and is available online only. Candidates must log in using their credentials to access and download the admit card. The admit card is a mandatory document, and candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall without a printed copy.

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AP POLYCET 2026 Exam date and timing

The AP POLYCET 2026 exam is scheduled to be held on April 25, 2026, in offline (pen-and-paper) mode. The test will be conducted in a single shift from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at multiple centres across the state.

How to Download AP POLYCET Hall Ticket 2026?

Candidates can follow these steps to download their admit card:

Visit the official website — polycetap.ap.gov.in

Click on the “Hall Ticket Download” or “Print Hall Ticket” link

Enter required details such as registration number/mobile number and date of birth

Submit the details

Download and print the hall ticket for future use

Details mentioned on Hall ticket

The AP POLYCET 2026 admit card will include important details such as:

Candidate’s name and roll number

Exam date and time

Examination centre details

Instructions for exam day

Candidates are advised to carefully check all details mentioned on the hall ticket.

Exam Day guidelines

Carry a printed copy of the hall ticket; digital copies will not be accepted

Bring a valid photo ID proof

Reach the exam centre well before reporting time

Avoid carrying electronic devices like mobile phones or smartwatches

AP POLYCET (Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test) is a state-level entrance exam conducted for admission into diploma courses in engineering and non-engineering polytechnic colleges across Andhra Pradesh.