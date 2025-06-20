AP POLYCET Counselling 2025 Registration Begins Today At polycet.ap.gov.in- Check List Of Documents Required

AP POLYCET Registration 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) has started the counselling registration for AP POLYCET 2025 today. Candidates who qualified in the entrance test can apply by visiting the official website, polycet.ap.gov.in. All candidates, regardless of rank, must pay the processing fee between June 20 and 27. This counselling is essential for admission into diploma programmes in both engineering and non-engineering streams offered by government and private polytechnic colleges across Andhra Pradesh.

Candidates can pay the processing fee online using a credit card, debit card, or internet banking. After completing the payment successfully, they should click on the print option and take a printout of the payment receipt for their records.

AP POLYCET Counselling 2025: Application fees

For the AP POLYCET counselling, candidates are required to pay a processing fee based on their category. General category students need to pay Rs 700, while candidates belonging to the SC or ST categories are required to pay a reduced fee of Rs 250.

AP POLYCET Registration 2025: Steps to register here

Go to the official website at polycet.ap.gov.in. Click on the “AP POLYCET Counselling 2025 Registration/Payment” link. Log in using your hall ticket number, date of birth, and other required credentials. Fill in the necessary information and complete the fee payment process. Download and save the acknowledgment slip for future use.

AP POLYCET Registration 2025: Documents required

