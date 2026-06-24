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AP POLYCET counselling registration 2026 begins today; Check fee, schedule, and Key Dates

AP Polycet Counselling 2026: The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh (AP SBTET), has started the AP POLYCET 2026 counselling process today, June 24, at the official website, polycet.ap.gov.in.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 11:11 AM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 11:11 AM IST
AP POLYCET counselling registration 2026 begins today; Check fee, schedule, and Key Dates

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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