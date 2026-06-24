/AP POLYCET counselling registration 2026 begins today; Check fee, schedule, and Key Dates

AP Polycet Counselling 2026: The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh (AP SBTET), has started the AP POLYCET 2026 counselling process today, June 24, with registration now open at the official website, polycet.ap.gov.in.
Students who have been waiting to secure a seat in their preferred polytechnic college across the state must act quickly, as the AP Polycet counselling registration 2026 window is short.
As per the notification, the AP Polycet counselling registration 2026 last date is June 30, 2026.
More than 1.48 lakh qualified candidates will be competing for over 82,870 diploma seats spread across 267 polytechnic colleges in Andhra Pradesh.
Popular branches up for grabs include Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, and Computer Science Engineering.
Candidates belonging to the OC and BC categories are required to pay a counselling fee of ₹700, while SC and ST candidates must pay ₹250. The fee can be paid online through net banking, debit card, credit card, or UPI.
Candidates are strongly advised to complete each step well before the last date, as no extensions have been announced so far.
However, candidates applying under special categories or those who need to correct their details must visit the nearest HLC for physical certificate verification before they can proceed to web options.
Once verification is done, candidates can log in again between June 29 and July 3 to fill in their web options for their preferred colleges and branches in order of priority.
Candidates are advised to lock their choices before the deadline, as unlocked or incomplete web options will not be considered for seat allotment.
Candidates must have their AP POLYCET hall ticket, SSC marks memo and passing certificate, study certificates from Class 4 to 10, caste certificate (if applicable), income certificate issued on or after January 1, 2026, and an EWS certificate if claiming that reservation.
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