AP POLYCET Hall Ticket 2023 Released At polycetap.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

AP POLYCET 2023: State Board of Technical Education and Training, SBTET has released the AP POLYCET 2023 Hall Ticket today, May 3, 2023. The admit card is available on the official website, polycetap.nic.in. Candidates who have registered for the POLYCET Exam can download the hall tickets by entering their application number and date of birth. The Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test, AP POLYCET is scheduled to be held on May 10, 2023. The exam will be held for two hours for one paper only.

AP POLYCET 2023: Steps To Download Admit Card

- Visit the official website - polycet.ap.nic.in

- On the homepage, select "Print Hall Ticket"

- Enter your class 10 exam hall ticket number or mobile number and the passing year

- Once the details are entered the hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

- Download the admit card and keep a copy

- Check the details carefully and keep it safe

AP POLYCET 2023: Exam Date

The AP POLYCET 2023 exam will be conducted on 10 May from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM in nearly 400 Examination centers in 54 towns, cities in 26 districts of Andhra Pradesh. The AP POLYCET 2023 is a two hour exam and the result is expected to be released on 25 May 2023.

AP POLYCET 2023: Exam Pattern

AP POLYCET 2023 exam will be conducted offline in pen and paper mode. There will be 120 objective-type questions in the AP POLYCET test. There is no minimum passing score for applicants in the SC and ST categories, however students must obtain at least 25% of the possible points, or 30 out of a possible 120, on the three portions of the exam paper, which are Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.