AP POLYCET Hall Ticket 2025 Released At polycetap.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

AP POLYCET Hall Ticket 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education & Training (AP SBTET) has released the admit card for the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) 2025. The exam will take place on April 30. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website, polycetap.nic.in. The AP POLYCET 2025 admit card is a necessary document to enter the exam hall. Candidates without it will not be allowed to take the test. It is advised to download and print the hall ticket before the exam day to avoid any last-minute issues. Candidates should also check the details on the hall ticket, such as the spelling and roll number, and report any errors to the authorities.

Applicants need to enter their test hall ticket number or mobile number on the portal to access the AP POLYCET Hall Ticket 2025. The POLYCET exam is scheduled for April 30, 2025, from 11 AM to 1 PM. The exam will be held across approximately 500 test centers in 69 towns and cities throughout all 26 districts of Andhra Pradesh.

AP POLYCET Hall Ticket 2025: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official AP SBTET website at polycetap.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, locate and click on the "Print Hall Ticket" link.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and Date of Birth (DoB).

Step 4: After submitting the details, the AP POLYCET 2025 admit card will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Verify the information and download the hall ticket. Make sure to take a printout for future reference.

The Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test is for students who want to apply for various diploma programs in engineering, non-engineering, and technology fields offered at polytechnics and institutes across the state. This exam is crucial for those looking to enroll in diploma courses at both government and private polytechnics in Andhra Pradesh, including those running second shifts in private engineering colleges.