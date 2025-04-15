AP POLYCET Registration 2025 Ends Today At polycetap.nic.in- Here’s How To Apply

AP POLYCET Registration 2025: The application process for AP POLYCET 2025 will end on April 15, 2025. The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh, is conducting the exam. Students who wish to apply for the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test 2025 can visit the official website at polycetap.nic.in and access the direct link there. To be eligible, candidates must have passed the Class 10 (SSC) exam held by the Andhra Pradesh or Telangana board, or any other equivalent exam approved by the Andhra Pradesh board.

Exams considered equivalent include those conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Indian Council for Secondary Education (ICSE), National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), A.P. Open School Society (APOSS), or Class 10 exams held by various state boards across India.

The AP POLYCET 2025 exam will take place on April 30, 2025, in a single shift from 11 am to 1 pm. The question paper will cover topics from Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry based on the Class 10 (SSC) syllabus of the March 2025 exam, as prescribed by the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education. Candidates should download their hall tickets at least one week before the exam.

AP POLYCET Registration 2025: Steps to apply here

Go to the official AP POLYCET website at polycetap.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the AP POLYCET 2025 registration link.

A new page will appear where you can complete the registration process.

After registering, fill out the application form and pay the application fee.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Take a printout and keep it safe for future use.

The application fee is Rs 400 for General and OC/BC category candidates, and Rs 100 for SC and ST category candidates.