AP POLYCET Result 2025 To Be Released Today At polycetap.nic.in- Here’s How To Check Scorecards

AP POLYCET 2025: The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh, will announce the AP POLYCET Result 2025 on May 10, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test can check their results on the official website — polycetap.nic.in — once they are released. The AP POLYCET 2025 exam was held on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. The test was conducted offline at around 500 centres spread across 69 towns and cities in all 26 districts of Andhra Pradesh. The question paper had a total of 120 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), with 50 questions from Mathematics, 40 from Physics, and 30 from Chemistry.

Each correct answer in AP POLYCET carries 4 marks, and there is no negative marking for incorrect responses. The exam duration is 2 hours (120 minutes). The final answer key, which includes valid objections raised by students, has already been released on the official website. This updated key will be used to calculate scores and determine final ranks.

Interestingly, four questions were revised, and for some questions, up to three correct options were accepted. Candidates can now assess their scores using the final answer key and the official marking scheme. The board's transparent and fair approach to evaluation highlights its dedication to maintaining accuracy in the result process.

AP POLYCET 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official AP POLYCET website: polycetap.nic.in. Click on the “AP POLYCET Result 2025” link on the homepage. A login page will appear — enter your login details. Click on the “Submit” button to view your result. Review your result and download the page. Take a printout for future reference.

After the results are announced, candidates can take part in the counselling process for admission into diploma courses. The counselling schedule will also be published on the same official website. Applicants are encouraged to visit the portal frequently for the latest updates and important instructions.