AP POLYCET results 2026 out at polycetap.ap.gov.in; Girls outperform Boys with 93.57% pass rate

AP Polycet result 2026: The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Andhra Pradesh, has declared the AP POLYCET Results 2026 today, May 5. Candidates who have appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test can now check and download their rank cards from the official website polycetap.ap.gov.in.

The entrance exam was conducted on April 25, 2026, for admission to diploma-level technical courses across polytechnic institutions in the state for the academic session 2026–27.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12th result 2026 LIVE

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How to download AP POLYCET rank card 2026

Candidates can follow the steps given below to access their results:

Visit the official website: polycetap.ap.gov.in

Click on the “AP POLYCET 2026 Rank Card” link

Enter your hall ticket number and required details

Submit to view the result

Download and print the rank card for future reference

Details mentioned on AP POLYCET rank card

The rank card will include:

Candidate’s name

Hall ticket number

Subject-wise marks

Total score

Rank and qualifying status

Record participation and strong pass percentage

This year witnessed record-breaking participation, with 1,77,581 candidates registering for the examination. Out of these, 1,63,008 candidates appeared, marking the highest turnout in the history of AP POLYCET.

Among those who appeared, 1,48,950 candidates qualified, resulting in an impressive overall pass percentage of 91.37%.

Girls outshine Boys

In a notable trend, girls have outperformed boys, achieving a pass percentage of 93.57%, highlighting continued progress in women’s participation and success in technical education across Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read: HPBOSE result 2026 announced

Tribal districts shine

The results also reflect excellent performance from tribal regions. Districts such as Alluri Sitharama Raju (99.11%), Polavaram (95.46%), and Parvathipuram Manyam (93.45%) have emerged among the top-performing regions in the state, underscoring growing educational access and achievement in these areas.

Candidates who have qualified will be eligible to participate in the AP POLYCET 2026 counselling process, which is expected to begin soon. Admissions to polytechnic colleges will be granted based on the ranks secured in the entrance examination.