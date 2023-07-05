trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2631269
AP SBTET DIPLOMA RESULTS 2023

AP SBTET Diploma Results 2023 Released At sbtet.ap.gov.in- Direct Link To Download Here

AP SBTET Diploma Results 2023: Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training result can be checked at the official website, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 06:20 PM IST

AP SBTET Diploma Results 2023: The result of the Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training, AP SBTET 2023, is now available. The AP SBTET Result is now available at sbtet.ap.gov.in. Candidates who took the exam can now see and obtain their results. A direct link to check it out is attached. The results can be viewed at manabadi.co.in. The major authority in charge of organising a state-level polytechnic admission test is the Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training (AP SBTET).

Aspirants may now get all AP SBTET Results via the official website sbtetap.gov.in and the alternate website manabadi.co.in. The Diploma Examination 2022-23 was successfully held by the Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training.

AP SBTET Diploma Results 2023: Steps to download here


1. Visit the official website at sbtet.ap.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, click on Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training result link.

3. In the next step, enter required details like roll number and date of birth.

4. Post submitting the details, result will open up on screen.

5. Go through the same and downlaod it.

6. Take its printout for future reference

AP SBTET Diploma Results 2023. direct link here

The results of the AP SBTET Diploma Examination, which was held in April and May 2023 at various testing centres, have been revealed. Students who have completed their polytechnic or diploma programmes are eligible to apply for lateral entrance into the second year of engineering.

 

