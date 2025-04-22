AP SSC Class 10th Result 2025 Tomorrow- How To Check Via WhatsApp, SMS, DigiLocker

Manabadi 10th Results 2025 AP: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will declare the SSC or Class 10th public examination result tomorrow, i.e. 23rd April, 2025 at 10 AM. Once released, all the candidates who have appeared for the AP SSC class 10th Examination will be able to download their results from the official website, i.e. results.bse.ap.gov.in.

If by chance the official websites crash due to heavy traffic at the time of the result, students can access their results from the SMS application, DigiLocker and also through WhatsApp. The Andhra Pradesh class 10th examination took place from 17th March, 2025 to 31st March, 2025.

AP SSC Class 10th Result 2025: How to Check Via WhatsApp

Step 1- Save the number in your mobile phone which is given by board- 9552300009

Step 2- Message “Hi” on whatsapp on the number provided.

Step 3- A menu will be shown, select the “Education Services”.

Step 4- Click on the “SSC Public Exam Results”

Step 5- Enter the required credentials like your roll number.

Step 6- You AP SSC Class 10th result will be received directly in your whatsapp

Step 7- Save and download the result for future reference.

AP SSC Class 10th Result 2025: How to Check Via SMS

Step 1- Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

Step 2- Now type the message in this format SSC(space)Roll number

Step 3- Send this message on a number provided by the board- 56300.

Step 4- The result will appear on your screen in an SMS format.

Step 5- Check your scores and save it for future use.

AP SSC Class 10th Result 2025: How to Check Via DigiLocker

Step 1- Download the application of DigiLocker on your mobile phone.

Step 2- Go to the “Education” section

Step 3- A list will be shown, choose the BSEA or AP SSC

Step 4- Enter the login credentials which are required.

Step 5- The result will be shown on the screen,

Step 6- Check your result and download it for future reference.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.