AP SSC Hall Ticket 2025: Class 10th Admit Card Released At bse.ap.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

AP SSC Hall Ticket 2025: The Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate (AP SSC) has released the 2025 hall tickets today, March 3. Students appearing for the board exams can visit the official website, bse.ap.gov.in, to check their hall tickets. Schools need their login details to download them, and students must collect them from their schools. The AP SSC 2025 exams will take place from March 17 to 31 in a single shift, from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM. Every year, around 6 lakh students appear for these Class 10 board exams. The exams will start with the first language paper and will be conducted for a total of 100 marks.

Students appearing for the AP SSC 2025 board exams must remember to carry their hall tickets and ID cards to the exam centre. Without these documents, they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

AP SSC Hall Ticket 2025: Steps to download here

Visit the official website of the Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh, at bse.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the login link.

Select the option to download the AP SSC hall ticket.

Enter the School Code and Password to log in.

The hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

AP SSC 2025: Pass percentage in 2024

In the 2024 AP SSC exams, the overall pass percentage was 91.31%. Girls performed better than boys, achieving a pass rate of 93.23%, while boys had 89.42%. This means the pass percentage for female students was 3.81% higher than that of male students.

School-wise hall tickets, including those for vocational courses, are available for download at bse.ap.gov.in. This year, over 8 lakh students have registered for the exams. The AP SSC Board Exam 2025 will take place from March 17 to March 31.

Students must carefully check their hall tickets for personal details like their name, registration number, hall ticket number, parents’ names, and gender. They should also verify exam details, including the medium, exam center name and address, exam date and time, district, and school name. The hall ticket will also include important exam day instructions.