AP SSC Result 2025: BSEAP Class 10th Result Out At bse.ap.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here

Manabadi 10th Results 2025 AP: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has officially announced the results for SSC or Class 10th public examination today, i.e. 23rd April, 2025, Wednesday. All the candidates who have appeared for the AP SSC class 10th Examination will be able to download their results from the official website, i.e. results.bse.ap.gov.in and bse.ap.gov.in.

This year, the AP SSC Class 10th Examination took place from 17th March, 2025 to 31st March, 2025 and the result has been declared in the Press Conference that took place in Vijayawada. All the students can access their marks memo by entering their roll number/hall ticket number.

AP SSC Class 10th Result 2025: Pass Percentage

Around 6 lakh students appeared for the exams this year and the overall pass percentage of AP SSC Class 10th Board Results this year is 81.14 percent. This year a total of 6,14, 459 students have appeared for the examination, out of which 4,98,585 have successfully passed the exam. A total of 1680 schools have a 100 percent passing rate this year.

AP SSC Class 10th Result 2025: How to Download The Marks Memo?

Step 1- Go to the official BSEAP website- bse.ap.gov.in.

Step 2- You will see the link of “AP SSC 10th Result 2025” on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3- A new page will be opened to login.

Step 4- Enter all the required credentials like your hall ticket number or any other thing that is required and submit it.

Step 5- After submission, your AP SSC Class 10th Result will appear on the screen.

Step 6- Check your scores and download the page.

Step 7- Print out your result for future reference.

AP SSC Class 10th Result 2025: How to Check Via WhatsApp

And if website is working slowly, students can also check the result via WhatsApp easily by following these steps:

Step 1- Save the number in your mobile phone which is given by board- 9552300009

Step 2- Message “Hi” on whatsapp on the number provided.

Step 3- A menu will be shown, select the “Education Services”.

Step 4- Click on the “SSC Public Exam Results”

Step 5- Enter the required credentials like your roll number.

Step 6- You AP SSC Class 10th result will be received directly in your whatsapp

Step 7- Save and download the result for future reference.

If students have failed the one or two subjects, they can simply appear for the supplementary exams. The BSEAP will conduct the supplementary exams for AP SSC Class 10th from 19th May, 2025 to 28th May, 2025. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.