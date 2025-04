AP SSC Result 2025: BSEAP Class 10th Results To Be Declared Today At bse.ap.gov.in- Check Details Here

Manabadi 10th Results 2025 AP: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) is set to release the SSC or Class 10th public examination result today, i.e. 23rd April, 2025 at 10 AM. Once released, all the candidates who have appeared for the AP SSC class 10th Examination will be able to download their results from the official website, i.e. results.bse.ap.gov.in.

The BSEAP will announce the class 10th result in a press conference that will take place in Vijayawada. Students will have to enter their unique roll number along with other required details to access their result so they are advised to keep their hall tickets ready to access the information easily at the time of the result. This year, the AP SSC Class 10th Examination took place from 17th March, 2025 to 31st March, 2025.

AP SSC Class 10th Result 2025: How to Download The Memo?

Step 1- Go to the official BSEAP website- bse.ap.gov.in.

Step 2- You will see the link of “AP SSC 10th Result 2025” on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3- A new page will be opened to login.

Step 4- Enter all the required credentials like your hall ticket number or any other thing that is required and submit it.

Step 5- After submission, your AP SSC Class 10th Result will appear on the screen.

Step 6- Check your scores and download the page.

Step 7- Print out your result for future reference.

In 2024, the result for Andhra Pradesh Board class 10 was declared on 22nd April, 2024. The overall pass percentage of Manabadi 10th Results 2024 AP class 10th results stood at 86.69 percent. A total of 6,16,615 students have appeared for the AP SSC Examination in 2024 and 5,34,574 students passed the examination. All the students are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.