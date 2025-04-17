AP SSC Result 2025: BSEAP Class 10th Results To Be Released Soon At results.bse.ap.gov.in- Steps To Download Marks Memo Here

AP SSC Result 2025: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) is likely to announce the AP SSC Results 2025 soon. Based on previous years, the Class 10 results are expected to be released by the end of April or in early May. In 2024, the AP 10th results were declared on April 22, while in 2023, they came out on May 6. Following this pattern, students can expect the 2025 AP SSC results to be announced between the last week of April and the first week of May. The AP SSC Exam 2025 was held from March 17 to March 31 across the state. This year, over 6.5 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 board exams. To pass the exam, students need to score at least 35 percent in each subject.

The grading system is simple: students who score 75 percent or more will get a Distinction, those with 60 percent to 74 percent will be placed in the First Division, and marks between 45 percent to 59 percent fall under the Second Division.

Students who do not pass one or more subjects have two choices. They can either register for the supplementary exams through their school or apply for re-verification or recounting if they think there may be a mistake in their marks.

AP SSC Result 2025: Official websites to check result

results.bse.ap.gov.in results.bie.ap.gov.in results.apcfss.in bie.ap.gov.in

AP SSC Result 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official BSEAP website at bse.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the link for AP 10th Results 2025.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other required details.

Step 4: Click submit, and your AP SSC Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download your AP SSC Marks Memo and print it for future reference.

In 2024, around 6,16,615 students appeared for the AP SSC exams held from March 18 to 31. The overall pass percentage was 86.69 percent, with 5,34,574 students clearing the exam. As in previous years, girls performed better than boys. In comparison, the 2023 exams had 6,64,152 students, and the pass percentage was 72.26 percent.