AP SSC Result 2026: Are the results releasing today at bse.ap.gov.in? What students must know

AP SSC result 2026: The AP 10th class results 2026 will not be declared today, on April 25. This has been confirmed by the school's Education Department. Officials have dismissed viral claims as false. As of now, the Manabadi 10th results 2026 date and time have not been confirmed by the officials.

However, the boards have advised the students to avoid believing unverified information circulating online. This marks an end to the widespread speculation among students and parents.

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Manabadi 10th results 2026 date and time

AP 10th class results 2026 date and time have not been announced for now. Based on the past trends, students can expect the release of Manabadi 10th results 2026 by the end of April. Previously, the AP 10th results were declared on April 23 last year and on April 22 in 2024.

Till the official information is released, students and parents are advised to keep themselves updated with the latest notifications on the official website.

Where to check AP SSC Result 2026

Once the results are announced, the ap 10th results link will be available on the official portal. To check the results, students will need their ap 10th admit card 2026, which will contain their login credentials like roll number and password.

bse.ap.gov.in

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How to Download BSE AP SSC Result 2026

Students can easily check and download their AP SSC 2026 marks memo by following these steps:

Visit the official website of Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh at bse.ap.gov.in Click on the link titled “SSC Public Examination March 2026 Result” Enter your hall ticket number and required details Click on the Submit button Your AP SSC Result 2026 will be displayed on the screen Download the marks memo and take a printout for future use

In 2025, nearly 6.14 lakh students appeared for the examinations, out of which over 4.98 lakh successfully passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 81.14%. Parvathipuram Manyam district emerged as the top performer with a 93.90% pass rate, while several schools recorded a perfect 100% result.