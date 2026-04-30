AP SSC Result 2026 out at bse.ap.gov.in, overall pass percentage 85.25 per cent

Manabadi 10th results 2026 out: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh, has announced the AP SSC (Class 10) Result 2026 today, April 30, 2026, at 11 AM. Lakhs of students who appeared for the AP SSC examinations can now access their marks memo online through the official websites bse.ap.gov.in and results.bse.ap.gov.in. To check the marks memo, students will need their login details, such as roll number and password.

This year, approximately 6.4 lakh students have appeared for the AP Class 10 board exams. The overall pass percentage has increased this year to 85.25%, which is significant increase from previous year's 81.14%. The pass percentage among female students stands at 87.90%, while boys have recorded 82.68%, reflecting a gap of 5.22%.

Also Read: AP SSC result 2026 LIVE

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Where to check AP SSC Result 2026

As the AP SSC results are out now, students can check their results on the following official websites:

bse.ap.gov.in results.bse.ap.gov.in

How to check AP SSC Result 2026

To check the AP SSC results 2026, students need their login details and follow the instructions given below:

First, visit the official website Then, click on the link for “SSC Public Examinations March 2026 Result” Now, enter your hall ticket number Click on submit Your marks memo will appear on the screen Download and save it for future reference

Details mentioned on the scorecard

Once the result is out, students are required to check the details mentioned on it. The marks memo will include important details such as student’s name, hall ticket number, subject-wise marks, total marks, and qualifying status.

Also, students must note that the online marks memo is provisional in nature and can be used for immediate reference, including admission to intermediate courses. Students will receive their original mark sheets from their respective schools later.