AP SSC Result 2026: When and where to check Manabadi 10th results at results.bse.ap.gov.in, digilocker.gov.in
Manabadi 10th result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh, will be declaring the AP SSC (Class 10) Result 2026 today at bse.ap.gov.in and results.bse.ap.gov.in. Students must keep their login details ready to check the scorecard.
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Manabadi 10th result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh will be declaring the AP SSC (Class 10) Result 2026 today at 11 AM. Students will be able to check their class 10th results on the official website bse.ap.gov.in and results.bse.ap.gov.in
This year, around 6.4 lakh students appeared for the AP Class 10 board exams. With the announcement of results, students can check their subject-wise scores, grades, and qualifying status. Officials had earlier confirmed that all technical arrangements were put in place to ensure a smooth and hassle-free declaration process.
When and where to check AP SSC Result 2026
The results have been released online and are available on the official websites:
- bse.ap.gov.in
- results.bse.ap.gov.in
Students need to enter their hall ticket number to access their scorecards.
How to check AP SSC Result 2026 online
- Visit the official website
- Click on the link for “SSC Public Examinations March 2026 Result”
- Enter your hall ticket number
- Click on submit
- Your marks memo will be displayed on the screen
- Download and save it for future reference
How to check AP SSC Result via DigiLocker
Students can also access their results through DigiLocker:
- Log in using your mobile number or Aadhaar
- Go to the ‘Issued Documents’ or ‘Education’ section
- Select Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh
- Choose SSC Marksheet 2026
- Enter your hall ticket number to view and download the marks memo
Details mentioned on the scorecard
The AP SSC marks memo includes key information such as the student’s name, hall ticket number, school name, subject-wise marks, grades, total marks/grade points, and pass/fail status. Students must know that the online marks memo is provisional and can be used for immediate purposes, including admission to intermediate courses. Students will receive their original marksheets from their respective schools later.
Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the scorecard and keep a copy saved for future reference.
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