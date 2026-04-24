AP SSC results 2026 date time: Is BSEAP releasing results tomorrow? Check how to download scorecard at bse.ap.gov.in

AP SSC students are eagerly waiting for their class 10th results. According to media reports, the Andhra Pradesh (AP) board class 10th is expected to be released by April 25. Once the result is released, students can check their marksheet on the official website when the link is activated. Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready and regularly visit the official portal for the latest updates.

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AP SSC results date 2026

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The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) is releasing the AP SSC results 2026.

AP SSC results 2026: When and where students can check their scorecards

Once the results are released, students can check their marksheet through official websites:-

1. bse.ap.gov.in

2. results.bse.ap.gov.in

AP SSC result 2026: Credentials required

Students are advised to keep their hall ticket numbers ready to avoid delay during result checking.

How to check AP class 10th result 2026

1. Visit the official website

2. Click on the AP SSC results 2026 blink

3. Enter your roll number or hall ticket number

4. Then your scorecard will be displayed on the screen

5. Download and save it for future reference.

(Also Read: CUET PG 2026 Result: Is NTA releasing results today? Check when and where to download the scorecard)

Other ways to check AP SSC results 2026

1. WhatsApp

2. SMS

3. DigiLocker

Details mentioned on AP class 10th results 2026

1. Student's Name

2. Roll Number

3. District

4. Subject-wise marks

5. Internal Marks

6. Grades

7. Grade Points

8. Overall GPA

9. Pass/Fail

AP SSC results 2026 passing marks criteria

To pass the 10th grade, students must score at least 33% marks in each subject.

Previous Year Trends

Based on past year trends, the AP SSC Results 2026 are expected to come out between April 23 and 25, 2026. This is in line with recent trends of announcing results in late April. The pass rates tend to change, with 81.14% of students passing in 2025 compared to 86.69% in 2024. Girls usually do better than boys, and the results can be found at bse.ap.gov.in.

With the AP SSC results now out, students can check their scores and plan their next academic steps. Those who have qualified can proceed with admissions to intermediate courses, while others may explore supplementary exam options. Students are advised to keep a copy of their marks memo for future reference and stay updated with official announcements regarding the admission process.