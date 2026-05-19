AP SSC supplementary hall ticket 2026 out at bse.ap.gov.in; Check exam date

Supplementary Hall Ticket 2026 AP: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has released the AP SSC Supplementary Hall Ticket 2026 for students appearing in the Class 10 advanced supplementary examinations.

Candidates can now download their admit cards from the official website — bse.ap.gov.in.

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As per the schedule, the supplementary examinations are scheduled to begin on May 25, 2026. The AP SSC supplementary exams provide students with another opportunity to clear subjects they could not pass in the regular board examinations or improve their scores.

AP SSC admit card is the most important document to be carried to the examination centre. Failing to this entry will not be given in any circumstances.

Also, students should reach the exam centre well before reporting time and avoid carrying prohibited electronic items such as mobile phones and smartwatches inside the exam hall.

AP SSC supplementary exam dates 2026

According to the official schedule released by BSEAP, the AP SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations 2026 will be conducted from May 25 to June 4, 2026. The exams will be held in a single shift morning session from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM.

How to download AP SSC supplementary hall ticket 2026

As the AP SSC hall ticket has been released on the official website, students can follow these steps to access their admit cards online by following the steps given below:

First, visit the official website — bse.ap.gov.in

Then, click on the AP SSC Supplementary Hall Ticket 2026 link

Enter required login credentials

Submit the details

The hall ticket will appear on the screen

Download and print the admit card for exam day use

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Details mentioned on the AP hall ticket

The AP SSC supplementary admit card contains important details such as:

Student’s name

Roll number

Exam dates and timings

Examination centre details

Subject names

Important exam-day instructions

After downloading the AP SSC hall ticket 2026, students are advised to verify all information carefully. However, in case of any discrepancies, students can contact the exam authority.