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  • /AP SSC Supplementary Result 2026 declared: Link activated; Check how to download marks memo

AP SSC Supplementary Result 2026 declared: Link activated; Check how to download marks memo

AP SSC Supplementary Result 2026 has been declared by BSEAP, and students can now check their Class 10 marks online at bse.ap.gov.in. Students can download their marks memo using their hall ticket number and proceed with higher education admissions.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 10:29 AM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 10:29 AM IST
AP SSC Supplementary Result 2026 declared: Link activated; Check how to download marks memo
Image Credit: AP SSC Supplementary Result 2026

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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