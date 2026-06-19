/AP SSC Supplementary Result 2026 declared: Link activated; Check how to download marks memo

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has released the AP SSC Supplementary Result 2026 today. Students can now check and access their AP SSC Supplementary Result 2026 through the official website.
These exams were conducted for students who couldn't clear one or more subjects in the regular SSC examinations. The result matters; it determines whether students can move ahead to higher secondary education without losing a year.
Exam: AP SSC Advanced Supplementary Examination 2026
Board: BSEAP
Result Date: June 19, 2026
Mode: Online
Official Website: bse.ap.gov.in
What You'll Need: Hall Ticket Number
Students can follow these easy steps:-
Go to bse.ap.gov.in
Click on the "AP SSC Supplementary Result 2026" link
Enter your hall ticket number and any other required details
Click the submit button
Your result will appear on screen
Download the marks memo and take a printout
The scorecard will include important details such as:
Student’s name
Hall ticket number
Subject-wise marks
Total marks
Grade details
Pass or qualifying status
Students who clear the supplementary exams become eligible for Intermediate courses and other higher secondary programmes. That's the whole point of these exams: a genuine second chance, not a consolation.
The board is also expected to announce details on revaluation, recounting, and other post-result services. Keep checking the official website for updates as they come.
Sitting for supplementary exams takes something. It's not easy to come back and try again. Whatever the result today, students who showed up for this deserve credit for that. Check your result, download your scorecard, and take the next step forward.
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