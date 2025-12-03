AP TET Admit Card 2025 Releasing Anytime Soon At tet2dsc.apcfss.in- Check Steps To Download Hall Ticket Here

AP TET Admit Card 2025: Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh is expected to release the admit card for the AP TET 2025 today, i.e. 3rd December, 2025. All the candidates who are going to appear for the AP Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) will be able to download their hall ticket through the official website, i.e. tet2dsc.apcfss.in.

The exam will take place on 10th December in two shifts, first shift from 9:30 AM to 12 noon and second shift from 2:30 PM to 5 PM. The AP TET exam consists of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and each question is on one mark. Additionally, there is no negative marking for wrong answers.

AP TET Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download the Hall Ticket

Step 1: Go to the official website- tet2dsc.apcfss.in.

Step 2: Find the link titled ‘AP TET Hall Ticket 2025’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your registration number and password correctly.

Step 5: Submit the details and your AP TET Admit card will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check all the details then download it.

Step 7: Print out your hall ticket for the day of the examination.

Candidates must note that an admit card is a very important document as it contains all the essential details like candidate’s name, parent details, category, gender, roll number, date of birth, exam date and shift, centre address, and important exam instructions. And candidates won’t be allowed to appear for the exam without it.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.