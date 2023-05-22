topStoriesenglish2611601
Education
APOSS RESULTS 2023

APOSS Results 2023: AP Open School Inter, Class 10th Result Declared At apopenschool.ap.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard Here

APOSS Results 2023: Candidates can check Andhra Open School 10th and Inter results by entering hall ticket number, scroll down for direct link and other details here.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 22, 2023, 02:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau

APOSS Results 2023: The Andhra Pradesh Open School Society (APOSS) has declared the APOSS results 2023 for AP Open School 10th and Inter today, May 22, 2023, on the main official website. Students who appeared for open school examinations can check their APOSS Inter results 2023 and Open 10th result 2023 at apopenschool.ap.gov.in. To view the AP SSC and inter open school results 2023, students must input their hall ticket number. The board began administering the AP Open Inter and SSC April 2023 exams on April 3.

APOSS Results 2023: Here's how to check scorecards

  • Visit the official website, apopenschool.ap.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the ‘SSC Result 2023’ link.
  • Enter hall ticket number in the given fields.
  • Click on the ‘submit’ button.
  • The online AP Open 10th result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the result and take a print out for future use.

APSOSS Inter Result 2023; direct link here

APSOSS Class 10th Result 2023; direct link here

The exams were held from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the afternoon session. Telugu, Urdu, Kannada, Oriya, and Tamil languages were tested in the SSC (Class 10) exams, whereas Hindi, Telugu, and Urdu topics were tested in the Inter (Class 12) exams.

 

