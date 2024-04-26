APOSS Results 2024: AP Open School Class 10th, 12th Results Released At apopenschool.ap.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps Here

APOSS Result 2024: Andhra Pradesh Open School Society (APOSS) released the Andhra Pradesh 10th and Inter Results 2024. The results for both classes have been released on April 25, 2024. Registered students who took the AP open school class 10, 12 exams can now view and obtain their results. APOSS 10th and Inter results 2024 may be viewed on the official website, apopenschool.ap.gov.in.To view and obtain the AP Open School result 2024, students should have their admission number/roll number accessible. AP Open SSC examinations 2024 were held between March 18 and March 27, 2024. APOSS Inter examinations 2024 were held between March 18 and March 26.

Those who are dissatisfied with the results can apply for APOSS result verification and scrutiny now.

APOSS Result 2024: Steps to download here

1. Go to the official website, apopenschool.ap.gov.in.

2. Go to the homepage and click on the 'Results of SSC (APOSS) Public Examinations and Inter Results, March- 2024' link.

3. Enter the roll number and click on submit.

4. The AP Open 10th result 2024 will appear on the screen.

5. Download and print the result for future use.

APOSS Result 2024: Last year performance

Last year, 7,619 out of 31,623 candidates completed the APOSS SSC exams, with a pass percentage of 57.20%. Meanwhile, almost 69,000 students took part in the Inter exams, with 40,919 passing, for a pass rate of 62.46%.